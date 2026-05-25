AboitizPower partnerships honored by DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) has recognized Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) and its private limited partnerships for their corporate social responsibility programs supporting public education and literacy in Bataan province.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara honored the power generation companies, GNPower Mariveles Energy Center and GNPower Dinginin, during the agency’s Partners’ Appreciation Program held at the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology gymnasium.
As part of their higher education initiatives, GMEC-GNPD pledged P10 million over five years to the “Iskolar ng Bataan” program. The companies remitted the initial P2 million in April to fund the scholarships of 200 engineering students enrolled at local state universities.
The energy firms also partnered with the Aboitiz Foundation’s AuroraPH initiative, a project designed to bridge the digital divide in remote, “last-mile” schools across the Philippines. Through the partnership, the companies provided the Biaan Aeta Integrated School with solar panels and high-speed internet connectivity.
In addition to infrastructure support, GMEC-GNPD implemented the Eskwelasugan Program, conducting intensive teacher-training sessions for educators from 15 supported schools. The program utilizes the Alpabasa literacy method, a game-based reading curriculum that integrates music, movement and play into early childhood education.