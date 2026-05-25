AboitizPower partnerships honored by DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) has recognized Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) and its private limited partnerships for their corporate social responsibility programs supporting public education and literacy in Bataan province.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara honored the power generation companies, GNPower Mariveles Energy Center and GNPower Dinginin, during the agency’s Partners’ Appreciation Program held at the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology gymnasium.