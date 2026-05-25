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DepEd honors AboitizPower for education programs in Bataan

Photo shows DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara (center) with GMEC- GNPD CSR Program Supervisor Abigail Jacinto (left) and Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza (right) during DepEd’s Partners’ Appreciation Program held in the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology gymnasium.
Photo shows DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara (center) with GMEC- GNPD CSR Program Supervisor Abigail Jacinto (left) and Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza (right) during DepEd’s Partners’ Appreciation Program held in the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology gymnasium.
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Department of Education recognized the education initiatives of Aboitiz Power Corporation in Bataan through its private limited partnerships GNPower Mariveles Energy Center and GNPower Dinginin.

The companies pledged P10 million over five years to the “Iskolar ng Bataan” program, including a recent P2-million remittance to support 200 engineering students enrolled in local state universities.

Photo shows DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara (center) with GMEC- GNPD CSR Program Supervisor Abigail Jacinto (left) and Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza (right) during DepEd’s Partners’ Appreciation Program held in the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology gymnasium.
AboitizPower turns over P2M financial aid for Bataan engineering students

GMEC and GNPD also participated in the Aboitiz Foundation’s AuroraPH initiative by providing solar panels and high-speed internet connectivity to Biaan Aeta Integrated School to help bridge the digital divide in remote schools.

The firms likewise conducted intensive teacher-training sessions for educators from 15 partner schools through the Eskwelasugan Program, which uses the Alpabasa literacy method, a game-based reading approach that integrates music, movement, and interactive activities into learning.

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