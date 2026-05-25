3 prized recruits await naturalization

The Filipinas are optimistic about the naturalization of Emma Tovar, Nya Harrison and Kaela Hansen as they continue fortifying their squad for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Head coach Mark Torcaso said the inclusion of Tovar, Harrison and Hansen would expand their pool as they rev up for future international tournaments such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Qualifiers.

“It’s really exciting to see that these players have stayed patient and positive about the honor of representing the Philippines. They had an exciting meeting with Congress, supported by President (John) Gutierrez in hope for them to receive and complete their passport process,” Torcaso said.