3 prized recruits await naturalization

The Filipinas are optimistic about the naturalization of Emma Tovar, Nya Harrison and Kaela Hansen as they continue fortifying their squad for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Head coach Mark Torcaso said the inclusion of Tovar, Harrison and Hansen would expand their pool as they rev up for future international tournaments such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Qualifiers.
“It’s really exciting to see that these players have stayed patient and positive about the honor of representing the Philippines. They had an exciting meeting with Congress, supported by President (John) Gutierrez in hope for them to receive and complete their passport process,” Torcaso said.
“We are thankful and grateful for the support of the House of Representatives and looking forward to the completion of this process soon.”
Tovar, a defensive midfielder for Australian club Perth Glory, has been training with the national team and said it is her way of connecting with her roots.
“For me, football is the biggest way I can embrace my Filipino identity but also through my family, and keeping the culture alive through food, music, dance, and fashion. That’s how I personally try to keep the heritage alive,” Tovar said.
Meanwhile, Harrison is thrilled to finally play after joining the training camp last February.
“Straightforward, I’m very excited. I feel like for all of us, we’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a really long time,” Harrison said.
“It’s a really special opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international football scale.”
Meanwhile, Hansen, a central defender and former Canada U17 women’s national team player, will be bringing her experience playing for AFC Toronto, ŽFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia and Kuopion Palloseura in Finland.
“I do it through the sport I play, and also through the traditions, culture, and food that my mom and my titos and titas passed down to me. I want people who look like us to embrace their culture and know they can do whatever they want to do,” Hansen said.