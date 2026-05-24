Win as SP, Sotto’s idea

Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto dismissed rumors that his supposed silence over another looming leadership shakeup points to a rift with Senator Win Gatchalian, the emerging contender for the Senate presidency backed by their bloc.
Sotto on Sunday dispelled speculation that he is opposed to the minority bloc’s plan to install Gatchalian as the new leader of the chamber amid alleged growing discontent with his successor, Senate President Alan Cayetano, following the 13 May gunfire incident.
“I was asked why I have been silent regarding Senate leadership… Wrong! I was the one who brought out the idea of making Sherwin as SP!” he pointed out.
Recall that Sotto was ousted from the chamber’s top post earlier this month following a coup in favor of Cayetano, who won by a slim 13-9-2 margin.
However, the 13 May fiasco and the tumultuous events that followed prompted Senators Migz Zubiri and JV Ejercito to join Sotto’s opposition bloc after abstaining from the vote and declaring themselves independent.
The recent turmoil resulting from the Senate’s protective custody of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to evade an International Criminal Court warrant severely weakened Cayetano’s grip on power.
Barely two weeks after taking the helm, increasing reports suggest that a countercoup to unseat him is underway and could unfold this week.
Solid support
In a radio interview on Sunday, Senator Ping Lacson confirmed that efforts are still ongoing to change the leadership and restore the Senate’s integrity.
A staunch ally of Sotto, Lacson echoed the former’s assertion that it was his suggestion to elect Gatchalian to the Senate presidency, given that Sotto’s return to power is no longer viable.
“I told Tito Sen before that it was untenable for him to reclaim the Senate presidency. And he himself initiated, and pushed that we compromise [and] chose among our colleagues, and we chose Senator Sherwin,” Lacson averred.
The 11-member minority bloc has expressed solid backing for Gatchalian’s possible bid to depose Cayetano.
In response, Gatchalian has signaled readiness to assume the post, although he is viewed as less experienced than seasoned Senate figures such as Sotto and Zubiri, whose bid is still reportedly being considered.
Aside from the minority bloc, rumors are also swirling that Senator Chiz Escudero and his allies are staging a coup against Cayetano.
No Chiz
However, insiders claimed there is little chance that the minority will compromise with Escudero’s bloc because of their alleged involvement in the flood-control anomalies.
Sotto, Zubiri and Escudero once held the Senate’s top post but lost it following coups.
Zubiri was replaced by Escudero in the 19th Congress, who managed to briefly retain the Senate presidency in the 20th Congress.
In September last year, Escudero was ousted in favor of Sotto, just months after returning to the Senate following his reelection.