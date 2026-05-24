Win as SP, Sotto’s idea

Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto dismissed rumors that his supposed silence over another looming leadership shakeup points to a rift with Senator Win Gatchalian, the emerging contender for the Senate presidency backed by their bloc.

Sotto on Sunday dispelled speculation that he is opposed to the minority bloc’s plan to install Gatchalian as the new leader of the chamber amid alleged growing discontent with his successor, Senate President Alan Cayetano, following the 13 May gunfire incident.

“I was asked why I have been silent regarding Senate leadership… Wrong! I was the one who brought out the idea of making Sherwin as SP!” he pointed out.

Recall that Sotto was ousted from the chamber’s top post earlier this month following a coup in favor of Cayetano, who won by a slim 13-9-2 margin.