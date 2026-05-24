BSU learners call for Senate reforms

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — While some members of the Senate insist they were the target of attacks, students of Benguet State University (BSU) expressed dismay over recent committee assignments in the upper chamber.
The Benguet State University — College of Information Sciences (BSU-CIS) Student Government opposed the appointment of Senator Joel Villanueva as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education.
The student group said the appointment comes at a time when many families are facing severe financial strain, forcing difficult choices between education and basic necessities amid high inflation, rising fuel prices, and ongoing challenges in the agriculture sector.
The student council also criticized current governance practices, likening them to political survival strategies rather than genuine public service. It raised concern that political maneuvering and self-interest among officials are undermining public trust, particularly among the youth.
The group called on the Senate to remain focused on its constitutional mandate and prioritize the welfare of the public.
It also urged lawmakers to ensure transparency and urgency in ongoing impeachment proceedings while strictly observing the rule of law.
The student leaders further called on government to address local economic concerns, particularly the struggles of Benguet farmers over unfair food importation policies, low farmgate prices, and perceived neglect of the agriculture sector. They stressed the need to prioritize economic issues and protect the educational future of the youth from political interests.