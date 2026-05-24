White House gunman shot dead

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time — on a day when he was working to negotiate a deal with Iran — but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The confrontation took place just after 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”