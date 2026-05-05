Armed man shot near White House

WASHINGTON (AFP) — US Secret Service agents shot an armed man Monday near the National Mall, briefly prompting a lockdown of the White House, officials said.
The incident occurred shortly after a motorcade carrying Vice President JD Vance passed the area. USSS deputy director Matthew Quinn said he did not believe Vance was the target and could not confirm if it was connected to recent threats against President Trump.
Quinn said agents confronted a “suspicious individual” who fired at them. Officers returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was hospitalized. A juvenile bystander was slightly injured.
The shooting comes days after a gunman attempted to breach security at a hotel hosting Trump; 31-year-old Cole Allen has been charged with plotting to assassinate the president.