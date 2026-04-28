Suspect to face court over White House shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) — A California man accused of attacking a gala dinner attended by President Donald Trump was set to appear in court Monday, marking the latest episode of political violence in a deeply divided United States.
Officials said the suspect apparently targeted Trump and senior administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night at the Washington Hilton. It would be the third attempt on the president’s life in two years.
Trump, who was rushed out of the ballroom by Secret Service agents, posted surveillance footage showing the gunman trying to bypass a checkpoint one floor above the event. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was detained at the scene.
In an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump said: “I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”
Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the suspect “is not actively cooperating. I expect that he will be formally charged tomorrow morning in federal court in Washington.” Blanche said preliminary evidence suggested the gunman was targeting members of the administration.
The suspect, reportedly armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives, was staying at the hotel where the black-tie event was held. Trump said the gunman had written an “anti-Christian” manifesto.
“The guy is a sick guy,” Trump told Fox News. “His sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement.”
Guests, including Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, cabinet members and lawmakers, hid under tables as Secret Service agents responded. One officer was shot at close range but suffered minor injuries.
Trump noted the attack underscores security concerns he cited for a planned White House ballroom expansion, a project that has faced legal challenges.
Saturday’s incident comes less than 48 hours before King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin a four-day state visit to Washington.