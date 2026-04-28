Suspect to face court over White House shooting

Trump, who was rushed out of the ballroom by Secret Service agents, posted surveillance footage showing the gunman trying to bypass a checkpoint one floor above the event. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was detained at the scene.

In an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump said: “I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the suspect “is not actively cooperating. I expect that he will be formally charged tomorrow morning in federal court in Washington.” Blanche said preliminary evidence suggested the gunman was targeting members of the administration.