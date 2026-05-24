Traders laud BIR’s easing of MSME rule

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the country’s largest trade group, has welcomed the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) move to simplify the closure and cancellation of business registrations, describing the reform as timely and responsive to taxpayers’ needs.

The BIR has made it easier for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ceasing business operations to cancel or close their BIR registration, which can now be done by complying with the documentary requirements, either digitally or in person.