PCCI backs BIR simplified closure rules

The Philippine business community may see faster and less burdensome business shutdown procedures after the government introduced new guidelines aimed at easing tax compliance and reducing penalties for enterprises closing operations.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has expressed support for Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 47-2026 issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which streamlines requirements and procedures for the closure or cancellation of business registration.

The policy shift is seen as a significant improvement in ease of doing business, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises that often struggle with prolonged administrative processes when winding down operations.

PCCI said the reform reduces documentary requirements and speeds up the release of tax clearances, helping taxpayers settle obligations and formally close their records more efficiently.

It also welcomed the provision that penalties will no longer continue to accrue once complete closure requirements are submitted, describing it as a key relief for struggling businesses.

“This is a practical and meaningful reform for taxpayers. By simplifying the closure process and preventing the further accumulation of penalties upon complete submission of requirements, the BIR is helping taxpayers regularize their records while encouraging greater voluntary compliance,” said Alfredo M. Yao.

PCCI President Perry A. Ferrer said the measure directly responds to long-standing concerns of enterprises regarding the difficulty of properly closing business registrations.

“A clear, simplified, and timely process for closing business registration gives taxpayers a fair opportunity to properly settle their records and move forward without the unnecessary accumulation of penalties,” Ferrer said.

The chamber also highlighted a provision exempting micro taxpayers from mandatory audit during closure, saying it would make the process more predictable and less time-consuming for small businesses that have ceased operations.

PCCI Taxation Chairperson Benedicta Du-Baladad said the reform is especially beneficial for enterprises affected by economic disruptions, including those that struggled to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.