Tinio to Teodoro: Stop the automatic labeling

Tinio stated that Teodoro’s recent remarks continued to undermine the investigations and evaluation of forensic experts, human rights advocates, and even the victims' families themselves who have openly spoken out since the incident.

“Secretary Teodoro’s insistence that all those killed were NPA–despite credible, contrary accounts from families, human rights groups, and forensic findings–show a refusal to confront the truth and a willingness to justify any killing as long as the military says so,” he said.

On 16 May, Tinio along with members of the National Fact-Finding and Solidarity Mission (NFSM) held a press conference near the area where they stated that six out of the 19 victims were civilians, even noting that the scene of the encounter may have been tampered with.

The individuals were identified as RJ Ledesma, Alyssa Alano, Errol Wendel, Maureen Santuyo, Lyle Prijoles, and Kai Sorem.

During an interview on Saturday, 23 May, Teodoro continued to back the report of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that all those killed were combatants, stating that no credible sources said otherwise.

“What is their source? What is their source that they were civilians? That is hearsay,” he said.

“Our soldiers saw that they were armed. So what is their source that they were civilians? From the NPA source? What kind of credibility can you give to the statement of a terrorist organization?,” he further asked.

The Defense secretary also mentioned that he was “100 percent sure” that the conduct of military operations against NPA troops in Negros Occidental were lawful amid issues surrounding the procedures.

He stated that the deaths were merely being used as an instrument for “propaganda” that would be used to justify the actions of the NPA.

“They are using the tragic death of these 19 as a propaganda tool for them to gain relevance, power, and the status of legitimacy. I’m sorry, it’s not going to fly,” he said.

For Tinio, however, Teodoro’s seemingly close–minded approach to the issue sets a dangerous precedent and could be used as a reasonable excuse to undermine civilian lives for future military operations.

“When the Defense Secretary publicly mocks or dismisses claims of civilian victims, it emboldens troops to continue operating as if civilian lives do not matter–and as if the only acceptable narrative is the military’s narrative,” he said.

“We have heard this logic before: ‘If someone fights back, they’ll die. If nobody fights back, we’ll make them fight back. Produce blood. Instill fear.’ That logic has no place in a democratic society, and it must not be repeated in Negros or anywhere else,” he added.