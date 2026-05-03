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On gardens and graveyards

On gardens and graveyards
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At the industrial chicness of Karrivin Plaza, Artinformal recently unveiled a formidable quartet of solo exhibitions, proving once again that the most profound dialogues are often those spoken in the hushed, sophisticated tones of high art. Last 16 April was a curated journey through the human psyche. Angel Ulama’s Walk in the Path invited guests into a sanctuary of spiritual stillness, where the canvas becomes a portal to the unseen, while Jan Sunday’s Secret Garden whispered a poetic plea for the cultivation of the inner landscape — a tender, meditative contrast to the visceral narratives that occupied the surrounding space.

Against this backdrop of spiritual seeking, a darker, more provocative energy pulsed through the gallery’s core. Geremy Samala’s A Verdant Perpetual Mass shattered the conventionality of botanical beauty, transforming the floral into something grotesque yet undeniably sublime, a violent celebration of life’s messy mortality.

Geremy Samala
Geremy Samala
Angel Ulama
Angel Ulama
Jan Sunday
Jan Sunday
Ian Fabro
Ian Fabro
On gardens and graveyards
Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry

Nearby, Ian Fabro, commanded the floor with Monolith of the Profane. His haunting sculptures of concrete, wax, and industrial rebar — challenged the very notion of the heroic, offering instead a new, post-apocalyptic reverence for the abandoned and the beautifully broken. It was a night where raw industrialism met ethereal introspection, defining the pulse of the contemporary Filipino scene.

Marta Lovina, Emi Jorge and Baby Imperial.
Marta Lovina, Emi Jorge and Baby Imperial.
Gabe Naguiat, Jan Sunday, Micka J. Pe-Lim and Erich Lim.
Gabe Naguiat, Jan Sunday, Micka J. Pe-Lim and Erich Lim.
Artinformal’s Tina Fernandez (second from left) with the artists at the exhibition.
Artinformal’s Tina Fernandez (second from left) with the artists at the exhibition.
Norman Crisologo and Bryan Villanueva.
Norman Crisologo and Bryan Villanueva.
Paulino Que and Mikey Samson.
Paulino Que and Mikey Samson.
Ram and Alana Jorge, Geremy Samala with Jigger Cruz.
Ram and Alana Jorge, Geremy Samala with Jigger Cruz.
Pong Magtibay, Patrick Rodriguez and Pope Bacay.
Pong Magtibay, Patrick Rodriguez and Pope Bacay.
Artinformal exhibitions
post-apocalyptic themes
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