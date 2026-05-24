Senate accused of moral collapse

Economist and former National Economic and Development Authority director general Solita “Winnie” Monsod on Sunday accused senators of abandoning integrity as the Senate grapples with a leadership shake-up, an armed incident and deepening political divisions.

Speaking during a gathering at the Ninoy Aquino Monument, Monsod said she joined the event because citizens could no longer remain silent amid what she described as an erosion of ethical governance in the Senate.

“Any way for us to show our disgust with the Senate and what it’s doing,” Monsod said. “They are losing their moral compass — that’s the problem. And we are here to show them what the moral compass is.”