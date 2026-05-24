Senate accused of moral collapse

Economist and former National Economic and Development Authority director general Solita “Winnie” Monsod on Sunday accused senators of abandoning integrity as the Senate grapples with a leadership shake-up, an armed incident and deepening political divisions.
Speaking during a gathering at the Ninoy Aquino Monument, Monsod said she joined the event because citizens could no longer remain silent amid what she described as an erosion of ethical governance in the Senate.
“Any way for us to show our disgust with the Senate and what it’s doing,” Monsod said. “They are losing their moral compass — that’s the problem. And we are here to show them what the moral compass is.”
Monsod criticized the appearance of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in the Senate on 11 May, when he cast what she described as a decisive vote in the 13-9 leadership change that reshaped the chamber’s power structure.
“All of a sudden, Bato comes out. He came out there just for the coup, right? So the votes would become 13. Then he left,” she said. “It’s as if they think Filipinos are idiots.”
The Senate has faced continuing uncertainty since the vote, which led to the redistribution of key committee posts, strained political alliances and raised questions about the chamber’s preparedness to convene as an impeachment court in the upcoming trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Tensions escalated further when gunfire erupted inside the Senate days later as authorities attempted to serve an International Criminal Court warrant on Dela Rosa, triggering a lockdown and prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order an investigation.
Senators have since been divided on how to proceed, with some members reportedly discussing whether another leadership change is needed.