Selling that Senate drama

His colleagues in the majority bloc immediately moved to wrap him in a blanket of institutional immunity, granting him “protective custody” while claiming that the independent function of the upper chamber was under threat.

The drama’s climax unfolded with sounds of gunfire and the lockdown of the Senate complex. Certain lawmakers immediately seized on the chaos, loudly and tearfully declaring that the chamber was “under siege” by external law enforcement entities eager to execute the international warrant.

This narrative, however, quickly unraveled. President Bongbong Marcos, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Melvin Matibag immediately clarified that no official orders had been issued to swarm the building, nor were state forces attempting a forced entry to arrest Dela Rosa.

The “siege” narrative crumbled under the weight of severe inconsistencies and blatant operational lapses by the Senate’s own security personnel. Initial investigation revealed that while a few NBI agents were positioned on the GSIS side of the building to secure its premises, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, a retired police major general, took the highly dangerous step of firing the first shot.

This reckless warning shot directly violated basic Philippine National Police operational guidelines, which strictly prohibit warning shots due to the extreme risk they pose to public safety.

Instead of managing the tense situation with professional composure, the Senate’s security force escalated the chaos. By discharging a weapon without a verified threat, the security personnel transformed a standard law enforcement presence into a manufactured battlefield. This internal operational failure provided the perfect acoustic backdrop for lawmakers to falsely claim the institution was under attack.

The underlying reality of this chaotic spectacle became clear as the smoke cleared. While lawmakers whipped up public panic over a phantom siege, Dela Rosa’s allies were busy pulling off a great escape for the embattled senator. Under cover of early morning darkness, a barbed wire security lockdown, and the orchestrated political noise, his influential defenders successfully spirited him out of the Senate premises.

The smooth extraction exposed the entire “protective custody” shield as a mere delaying tactic and a diversion, proving that the majority bloc was prepared to exploit state resources and legislative privileges to help a colleague evade justice.

What the public witnessed was not a legitimate institutional crisis, but a calculated spectacle of convenience staged to facilitate a colleague’s escape. The sudden hysteria from an allegedly embattled legislature was a tough sell to a public that had watched a senator evade accountability for over half a year while still collecting a taxpayer-funded salary.

Converting the halls of the Senate into a sanctuary and an extraction zone for an international fugitive did more than break protocol — it utterly decimated the credibility of the institution.

When political leaders weaponize drama to obfuscate legal obligations, it insults the intelligence of the citizenry. The Senate is meant to serve as a beacon of policy, debate, and institutional integrity. Reducing it to a defensive bunker and escape hatch for a single individual — complete with a phantom siege and orchestrated outrage — revealed a troubling preference for political theater over transparent governance. It showed an elite class completely detached from the public interest, treating national institutions as personal chess pieces.

The majority bloc may continue to pitch their narrative, but the public is simply refusing to buy it.