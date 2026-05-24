RCP marks 67th anniversary

The Rotary Club of Pasay (RCP) celebrated its 67th Charter Anniversary on Wednesday evening, 20 May, at Hilton Manila in Newport World Resorts, gathering members, guests and community partners for an evening of fellowship, recognition and renewed commitment to public service.
Led by club president Eric Pasion, the anniversary celebration featured a Mass, cocktails, dinner, and a formal program attended by guests in business formal attire.
During the event, Pasion formally introduced Markley Villarin as the incoming president of the organization as part of the club’s leadership transition.
Club members also reflected on the organization’s decades of civic engagement and humanitarian efforts in Pasay City and nearby communities.
Founded in 1959, the Rotary Club of Pasay has been involved in various service-oriented projects over the years, including medical missions, educational assistance, feeding programs, disaster response initiatives, and community outreach activities aimed at supporting underserved sectors.
The anniversary celebration also served as an opportunity for members to strengthen ties and reaffirm Rotary’s mission of service above self.