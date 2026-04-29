Rotary Club of Camp Crame serves 700 in medical mission

The Rotary Club of Camp Crame, led by its president Edgar Alan Okubo, conducted a one-day medical mission in Barangay West Crame, delivering health services to more than 700 beneficiaries.
The activity was carried out in partnership with MedGo Group, TrustTrade and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
A total of 433 beneficiaries underwent laboratory diagnostics, while others received medical consultations and prescribed medicines following physician evaluation. Services were delivered on-site through a structured patient flow system designed to maximize efficiency.
Laboratory tests included Chem 12 and HbA1c panels, covering key indicators such as fasting blood sugar, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine and uric acid for early screening of metabolic and renal conditions.
Additional services included physician consultations, ECG testing, X-ray imaging and pharmacy dispensing, with two mobile X-ray units deployed for on-site diagnostics and faster clinical assessment.
Based on an estimated cost of ₱2,000 per laboratory package, the 433 beneficiaries represent a total value of about ₱866,000 for diagnostics alone. This excludes consultations, imaging, medicines, logistics and manpower, indicating a broader scope of assistance.
“Batid po namin na sa araw-araw na pangangailangan ng aming mga residente, hindi po laging sapat ang aming kakayahan upang matugunan ang lahat ng kanilang serbisyong medikal. Kaya naman taos-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa mga ganitong inisyatiba mula sa mga partner organizations na tumutulong upang punan ang mga kakulangan at makapaghatid ng agarang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa aming mga nasasakupan,” said Barangay West Crame Chairman Marcelino Trinidad.
Organizers said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to responsive public service and strengthens the reach and accessibility of community-based medical programs.