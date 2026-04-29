Rotary medical mission reaches 700 residents

More than 700 residents of Barangay West Crame in Quezon City received free health services during a one-day medical mission led by the Rotary Club of Camp Crame (RCCC) and several private partners.

The initiative, headed by RCCC president and Police Lt. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, provided laboratory diagnostics to 433 beneficiaries, while others received medical consultations and prescription medications. The mission was supported by the MedGo Group, TrustTrade and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.