Rain expected as new LPA tracked

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Sunday that a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, while the trough of another weather system outside the country is bringing rain to parts of the southern Philippines.

State meteorologists said LPA 05d dissipated Sunday morning. Meanwhile, LPA 05e was located about 2,195 kilometers east of southern Mindanao as of 3 a.m.

PAGASA said LPA 05e has a “low” chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours, although longer-range forecasts show a moderate possibility of development within four to five days as it moves westward.