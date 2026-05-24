Rain expected as new LPA tracked

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Sunday that a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, while the trough of another weather system outside the country is bringing rain to parts of the southern Philippines.
State meteorologists said LPA 05d dissipated Sunday morning. Meanwhile, LPA 05e was located about 2,195 kilometers east of southern Mindanao as of 3 a.m.
PAGASA said LPA 05e has a “low” chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours, although longer-range forecasts show a moderate possibility of development within four to five days as it moves westward.
Although still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the trough of LPA 05e is already affecting weather conditions, bringing cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Palawan, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte.
PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to stay alert for possible localized flooding and landslides due to continuous rainfall.
Weather forecasters also said the country is expected to transition from the dry season to the southwest monsoon (habagat) in the coming week, signaling the onset of the rainy season by early June.