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Pasig Mega Market extends operating hours

Pasig Mega Market extends operating hours
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The Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market will implement extended operating hours beginning Monday, shifting to a near round-the-clock schedule to improve public service and market accessibility.

Under the new schedule, the city’s primary public market will operate daily from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. The adjustment replaces previous operating patterns to give vendors and consumers longer trading access.

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According to a city advisory, the market will also formalize full-day operations every fourth Monday of the month starting this May, expanding trading hours during peak activity periods.

Market management said strict sanitation measures will remain in place despite the longer operating schedule. Teams will continue regular cleaning, flushing, and disinfection of market sections to maintain hygiene standards.

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Officials also reminded stallholders of the strict enforcement of the “Pwesto at Tapat Ko, Linis Ko” policy, which mandates that vendors maintain cleanliness in their designated spaces and immediate surroundings.

Market authorities urged both vendors and shoppers to cooperate with the new timeline and health protocols, noting that collective discipline is necessary to sustain a safe environment.

City officials said they expect the extended hours to draw a higher volume of buyers while improving convenience and easing heavy foot traffic by spreading out shopping times.

Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market extended hours
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