New book bridges Philippine law, archaeology gap

Philippine legislation rarely addresses archaeology, a gap that prompted attorney Kathleen Tantuico to launch her new book, “Archaeology and the Law: Legal Awareness and Advocacy in Philippine Archaeology.”

The book, launched 22 May at the University of the Philippines Diliman, offers a comprehensive compilation of archaeological laws in the country.

It is the first to apply a socio-legal methodology to measure legal awareness among local archaeologists, aiming to advocate for stronger safeguards for historical resources.

“The aim was to first identify all the national, international, and global laws that are relevant to the practice of archaeology in the Philippines, and the second was to measure the level of awareness of those laws among Philippine archaeologists,” Tantuico told DAILY TRIBUNE.