Protecting cultural heritage for the future

Heritage Without Borders 2026 brought together conservators, museum curators, heritage advocates, government representatives, academics and cultural workers for a one-day conference in Quezon City on 20 April followed by a five-day lecture series on painting conservation from 21 to 25 April at the National Library of the Philippines. Organized by Sanfo 101 in collaboration with Art Conservation Education of The Netherlands and in partnership with the National Library of the Philippines and the Quezon City Tourism Department, the event created a timely platform for deeper public conversation on heritage protection, conservation practice and the implementation of heritage laws in the Philippines.
The gathering was welcomed by Hon. Tany Joe L. Calalay, Councilor of Quezon City’s First District, 2nd Assistant Minority Floor Leader, and Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, Cultural Affairs and Heritage, and formally opened by Pearle R. Saprid, founder of Sanfo 101.
For Saprid, the event’s mission was deeply personal. In remarks prepared for the conference, she recalled seeing the Gomburza Monument at Padre Burgos vandalized years after it had been created by her father, sculptor Solomon Saprid, an experience that helped shape her belief that heritage protection must extend beyond a few nationally recognized works to include overlooked collections, family legacies, and community memory.
“Heritage is not only about the celebrated monuments that make it to the national registry,” Saprid said. “It is also about the countless works, the overlooked collections, and the families who hold the memory of artists in their hearts.”
Heritage Without Borders 2026 featured keynote and guest speakers whose work bridges conservation practice, museum leadership, and cultural advocacy.
It positioned conservation not simply as a technical discipline, but as a shared civic duty. By bringing together local and international experts, public institutions, and grassroots advocates, the event affirmed that Philippine heritage requires not only skilled conservators, but also stronger public support, sustained education, and the serious implementation of laws that protect cultural heritage for future generations.