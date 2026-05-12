Protecting cultural heritage for the future

“Heritage is not only about the celebrated monuments that make it to the national registry,” Saprid said. “It is also about the countless works, the overlooked collections, and the families who hold the memory of artists in their hearts.”

Heritage Without Borders 2026 featured keynote and guest speakers whose work bridges conservation practice, museum leadership, and cultural advocacy.

It positioned conservation not simply as a technical discipline, but as a shared civic duty. By bringing together local and international experts, public institutions, and grassroots advocates, the event affirmed that Philippine heritage requires not only skilled conservators, but also stronger public support, sustained education, and the serious implementation of laws that protect cultural heritage for future generations.