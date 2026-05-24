Man Arrested in San Nicolas Drug Buy-Bust Operation

A 33-year-old man was arrested during a drug buy-bust operation conducted by police and anti-drug authorities in Barangay 24, Sta. Monica, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on Sunday night, 24 May.

Authorities identified the suspect as Hasley Maculam Alega, a resident of the same barangay.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation was carried out at around 8:43 p.m. by operatives of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement units.

Police said the suspect was arrested after allegedly selling sachets containing suspected shabu to a poseur buyer during the operation.

Recovered from the suspect were around one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of ₱6,800 contained in heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Authorities also confiscated non-drug evidence including a genuine ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a lighter, a coin purse, and another personal item.

The suspect was taken to the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station for proper disposition, while the confiscated drug evidence will be submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit 1 for laboratory examination.