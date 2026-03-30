LTO summons driver in Rizal road rage

The Land Transportation Office reported that it had issued a show cause order to an armed motorist who was involved in a road rage incident in Taytay, Rizal.
Based on reports of local authorities, the driver of a black Nissan Navara threw a plastic bottle at another driver, blocked their path, and subsequently showed their firearm.
As a result, the driver was ordered to submit a written and sworn explanation as to why their license should not be suspended because of the incident.
Their vehicle has also been placed on a temporary alert status while their license was subjected to a preventive suspension of 90 days.
According to the LTO’s statement, the driver’s non-compliance to the orders warrants a waiver of their right to contest the charges against them.