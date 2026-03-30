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LTO summons driver in Rizal road rage

A driver in Taytay, Rizal was issued a show cause order for their involvement in a road rage incident last March 29.
A driver in Taytay, Rizal was issued a show cause order for their involvement in a road rage incident last March 29.LTO
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The Land Transportation Office reported that it had issued a show cause order to an armed motorist who was involved in a road rage incident in Taytay, Rizal.

Based on reports of local authorities, the driver of a black Nissan Navara threw a plastic bottle at another driver, blocked their path, and subsequently showed their firearm.

A driver in Taytay, Rizal was issued a show cause order for their involvement in a road rage incident last March 29.
LTO suspends license, issues SCO after Quezon City road rage

As a result, the driver was ordered to submit a written and sworn explanation as to why their license should not be suspended because of the incident. 

Their vehicle has also been placed on a temporary alert status while their license was subjected to a preventive suspension of 90 days.

According to the LTO’s statement, the driver’s non-compliance to the orders warrants a waiver of their right to contest the charges against them.

A driver in Taytay, Rizal was issued a show cause order for their involvement in a road rage incident last March 29.
LTO summons rider in QC road rage assault
LTO
Rizal

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