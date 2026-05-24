Knicks on brink of NBA Finals

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The New York Knicks are on the brink of their first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals since 1999 after a 121-108 victory at Cleveland on Saturday stretched their playoff win streak to 10 games.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 30 points, O.G. Anunoby added 21 and Mikal Bridges contributed 22 on 11-of-15 shooting as New York pushed the Cavaliers to the edge of elimination.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Brunson said. “I thought we fought, most importantly.”

The Knicks seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals and could complete a sweep in game four on Monday in Cleveland.