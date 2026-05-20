Knicks overcome Cavs in OT behind Brunson

But Brunson spearheaded an 18-1 New York run and banked in a floater to tie it at 101-101 with 19.3 seconds left in regulation.

When Cleveland’s Sam Merrill missed a three-pointer they went to the extra session — in which the Knicks scored the first nine points.

Brunson admitted he did not know how the Knicks had pulled off the sensational comeback.

“I don’t have an answer for you,” he told broadcaster ESPN.

“We got some stops. We kept fighting, kept believing, just kept chipping away.”

“They were playing great basketball and we just found a way.”

Mikal Bridges added 18 points, and OG Anunoby, back from a two-game injury absence, was one of three Knicks players with 13.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points to lead the Cavaliers and James Harden added 15.

The Knicks will have a chance to double their lead in the best-of-seven series when they host Game Two on Thursday.

The winner of the series will face either the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the championship series.

The Spurs, fueled by a 41-point performance by Victor Wembanyama, beat the Thunder in double-overtime in Game One of the Western Conference finals.