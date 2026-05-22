Knicks clobber Cavs for 2-0 lead

NEW YORK (AFP) — The New York Knicks used an explosive third-quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 on Thursday and take a 2-0 lead in the (NBA) Eastern Conference finals.

Josh Hart led the Knicks with a career playoff high 26 points, drilling five of New York’s 13 three-pointers.

New York star Jalen Brunson, who spearheaded the Knicks’ stunning comeback from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit in a game one overtime win, scored just two points in the first half but finished with 19.