Kylie Padilla and Miguel Tanfelix face fears in high-stakes action series ‘Taskforce Firewall’

“‘Yung rappelling, first time ko ‘yun, sobrang nakakakaba,” he shared.

Despite the fear, the actor said the cast felt reassured because of the production team’s commitment to safety throughout filming.

“Grateful ako sa production dahil sobrang supportive nila. Talagang sinisiguro nila ang safety namin,” Miguel said. “As artists, gusto rin naming suportahan ang vision nila para mapaganda talaga ang show.”

Kylie, however, candidly admitted that unlike her co-star, she definitely hesitated before taking the leap.

“Si Miguel hindi nagdalawang-isip. Ako, nagdalawang-isip talaga ako,” she said with a laugh. “May dalawa akong anak na naghihintay sa bahay.”

The actress explained that motherhood has significantly changed the way she approaches physically risky projects. While she once embraced adrenaline-filled activities without hesitation, becoming a parent made her more cautious.

“Dati gusto ko talaga ‘yung pagiging daredevil,” Kylie recalled. “Pero nung nagka-anak na ako, nabawasan na talaga.”

Still, she said overcoming the fear ultimately became one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

“Nung na-experience ko na ‘yung parang lumilipad na feeling, it was worth it,” she said. “Worth all the fear and kaba para mapaganda namin ang show.”

The upcoming GMA action series blends cybercrime investigations with explosive field operations, intense combat scenes, and technologically driven missions. The story follows a group of individuals brought together to become cyber protectors battling modern digital threats.

Kylie leads the series as Isa Cervantes, a disciplined strategist carrying the weight of her family’s legacy, while Miguel portrays Galo Villareal, a former soldier haunted by personal trauma who becomes deeply involved in cybercrime operations.

Joining them in the ensemble cast are Jak Roberto as hacker Hex Silverio, Kyline Alcantara as financial expert Callie Sandoval, and Buboy Villar as drone and video specialist Jhay-jhay Gonzaga.

Veteran actors also play major roles in the series, including Allen Dizon , Dominic Ochoa , and Glenda Garcia .

To prepare for their action-heavy roles, the cast also underwent firearm and tactical training with the Philippine Air Force in Clark, Pampanga.

With its mix of action, technology, and social relevance, “Taskforce Firewall” aims not only to entertain viewers but also raise awareness about the growing dangers of cybercrime in today’s digital world. The series premieres May 25 on GMA Network.