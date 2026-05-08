'Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence' cast pushes for global release

“The stories of these people need to be heard. The stories the characters represent, pakiramdam namin will hopefully resonate, not just in the Philippines but globally. This is a story of a critical period of our history, it is a story hindi natin dapat makalimutan,” Praico said.

The filmmaker explained that the production invested heavily in research and emotional authenticity to ensure the material remained grounded and human despite the scale of its subject matter.

“It took more than a year of basa, interviews, discussion. Pero pinaka guide namin is emotional truth. Maraming characters pinag halu-halo from different perspectives,” he revealed.

Leading the cast is Ian Veneracion , who portrays Father Tom, a character navigating the moral and emotional complexities surrounding the country’s anti-drug campaign. According to the actor, the series was never designed to dictate answers to viewers, but rather to open conversations from multiple points of view.

“We are not there to solve problems, or give answers. We are there to point out the different perspectives. That is the intention,” Ian explained.

“We want to offer the perspectives of the different characters on how to fix the drug problem, rehabilitate, or punish. Iba-iba pananaw. There is a long conversation we need to have.”

The ensemble cast also includes Harvey Bautista , Jane Oineza , John Arcilla , Lotlot de Leon , Romnick Sarmenta , Yayo Aguila , Joem Bascon , Ryan Eigenmann , and Gabby Padilla .

With its blend of investigative storytelling, personal trauma, and social commentary, “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” positions itself as more than just a crime drama. For its creators, the series serves as both a reflection and a reminder — one that challenges audiences to confront difficult truths and continue conversations that remain unresolved.