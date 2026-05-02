Camiguin shines as 5150 Island Series fires off

Camiguin, hosting the second leg of the series, marks its debut in endurance racing and offers a distinctive challenge with its volcanic terrain, rolling coastal roads and tropical climate. It follows the opening leg in Guimaras and sets the stage for upcoming races in Bohol on 12 July and Samal Island in Davao City on 20 September.

More than 300 athletes from 13 countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Dubai and the United States, are set to compete in the premier race organized by Sunrise Events Inc., ensuring fierce battles not only for overall titles but across various age-group categories. The course demands a careful balance of power and pacing, with conditions expected to test even the most seasoned triathletes.

Among those eager to take on the challenge is Ming Andale of Pagadian City, a consistent podium finisher for Team Trizur Kame. She views the race as both preparation and privilege.

“5150 Camiguin is a good venue for my upcoming races because of its beautiful terrain,” said Andale, who placed third in the Sunrise Sprint (40-44) category of IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in 2025.

She pointed to the bike leg as the most demanding segment.