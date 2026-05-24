Gwyn Dorado makes K-drama debut with soulful OST

Filipino singer Gwyn Dorado, who first captured international attention after clinching the top spot in Netflix Korea’s reality music competition Famous Singers Need a Hit Song, has officially crossed over into the world of Korean dramas.

Her debut original soundtrack, "Missing Heart," was released on 23 May by Korean broadcaster SBS as part of the high-profile drama My Royal Nemesis. The sweeping ballad, layered with Dorado’s signature emotional delivery, underscores the series’ themes of betrayal, power and lost love.