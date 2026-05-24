Gwyn Dorado makes K-drama debut with soulful OST

Filipino singer Gwyn Dorado, who first captured international attention after clinching the top spot in Netflix Korea’s reality music competition Famous Singers Need a Hit Song, has officially crossed over into the world of Korean dramas.
Her debut original soundtrack, "Missing Heart," was released on 23 May by Korean broadcaster SBS as part of the high-profile drama My Royal Nemesis. The sweeping ballad, layered with Dorado’s signature emotional delivery, underscores the series’ themes of betrayal, power and lost love.
My Royal Nemesis, which premiered on 8 May, airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS. The drama stars Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun and Jang Seung Jo and has already emerged as a global hit, debuting at number one on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows list with 3.9 million views in its first week.
For Dorado, the OST marks a milestone in her career — from reality show champion to recording artist shaping the emotional soundscape of one of Korea’s buzziest dramas. Industry observers see the achievement as a breakthrough moment for Filipino talent in the Hallyu wave, with Dorado joining the growing roster of international artists making their mark on K-drama soundtracks.
Fans have praised "Missing Heart" for its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics, with many noting how Dorado’s voice perfectly complements the drama’s intense narrative. The release also strengthens her growing reputation as a cross-cultural artist capable of resonating with audiences across Asia.
With her Netflix victory behind her and a K-drama OST now to her name, Gwyn Dorado is proving that her star power is only beginning to shine.