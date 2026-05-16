Daniel Dae Kim dives into Korea’s blockbuster rise

The Korean Wave also continues to expand beyond live-action content. An example is the growing international popularity of KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical film inspired by K-pop culture that gained attention online for blending action, fantasy, and idol music elements. Its viral soundtrack and strong streaming performance further highlighted the increasing global appetite for Korean-inspired entertainment.

“First of all, I believe that the inclusion of K-pop in the film strongly appealed to audiences. Moreover, the narrative naturally incorporates elements of Korean traditional culture, while also encompassing K-food such as Gimbap and Ramyeon and even aspects of K-medical. Furthermore, the fact that it was produced as an animation rather than live-action allowed it to freely move between fantasy and reality, creating a rich visual experience that satisfied viewers,” Park added.

Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, has also expanded his presence in recent projects. He portrayed Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and voiced Chief Benja in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

Featured also in K-Everything is film critic Darcy Paquet, who translated subtitles for over 100 Korean films, including Parasite. Kim also heads to the Busan International Film Festival to meet acclaimed actor Lee Byung Hun and discuss the creative evolution of Korea’s entertainment industry and its growing worldwide influence.