Daniel Dae Kim dives into Korea’s blockbuster rise

Actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim takes viewers inside South Korea’s booming entertainment industry in the latest episode of CNN’s original series K-Everything, exploring how Korean film and television evolved into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.
The episode traces the Korean film industry’s transformation from years of censorship to becoming a major player in global entertainment, powered by emotionally driven storytelling and socially relevant themes that continue to resonate across borders.
An example of such rise is Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed thriller that made history in 2020 as the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film became a turning point for Korean cinema on the global stage, introducing wider audiences to Korean storytelling and filmmaking.
“I identify three key factors behind the development of the Korean film industry: first, passionate audiences; second, outstanding creators; and third, supportive film policies,” Park Hee Seong, senior researcher at KOFIC and director of International Affairs at the Korean Cinema Association, told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.
The Korean Wave also continues to expand beyond live-action content. An example is the growing international popularity of KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical film inspired by K-pop culture that gained attention online for blending action, fantasy, and idol music elements. Its viral soundtrack and strong streaming performance further highlighted the increasing global appetite for Korean-inspired entertainment.
“First of all, I believe that the inclusion of K-pop in the film strongly appealed to audiences. Moreover, the narrative naturally incorporates elements of Korean traditional culture, while also encompassing K-food such as Gimbap and Ramyeon and even aspects of K-medical. Furthermore, the fact that it was produced as an animation rather than live-action allowed it to freely move between fantasy and reality, creating a rich visual experience that satisfied viewers,” Park added.
Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, has also expanded his presence in recent projects. He portrayed Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and voiced Chief Benja in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.
Featured also in K-Everything is film critic Darcy Paquet, who translated subtitles for over 100 Korean films, including Parasite. Kim also heads to the Busan International Film Festival to meet acclaimed actor Lee Byung Hun and discuss the creative evolution of Korea’s entertainment industry and its growing worldwide influence.