Go dismisses ICC arrest talk

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he remains focused on public service despite renewed speculation that his name could be included in possible warrants linked to the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.
Asked about the issue, Go dismissed the discussions as politically motivated.
“I leave that to God,” Go said in an interview in Filipino, noting that various narratives often emerge during politically charged periods.
“Of course, we hear people saying your name is being included, but those making such statements are most likely influenced by politics. It has become politicized,” he said.
He expressed confidence he has not violated any law, adding that in all the work he has done, he has followed the laws of man and God. “So, I know the Lord God will not abandon me,” he added.
“That is why I am here. That is why I continue to work. I continue serving and I will not stop serving,” Go said.
The senator has repeatedly maintained that police matters and the operational implementation of the anti-drug campaign were outside his official duties during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Amid the issue, Go continued relief operations for Filipinos affected by fires and other recent disasters.