Bato denies ICC allegations

Senator Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday denied allegations that he ordered killings during the war on drugs campaign under former president Rodrigo Duterte, as he appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect Filipinos from being arrested by foreign courts.
Dela Rosa added that the allegations made by the International Criminal Court against him were “fabricated,” stressing that he only led the anti-drug campaign and did not execute or order unlawful killings.
However, he said he remains willing to face criminal charges and would “gladly answer” all allegations against him if they are filed before a local court.
On Monday, 11 May, the Senate released CCTV footage showing Dela Rosa being chased by authorities from the National Bureau of Investigation in a hallway after the ICC reportedly issued a warrant of arrest.
Commotion erupted inside the Senate after members of the Office of the Sergeant at Arms allegedly mauled one of their own personnel while attempting to stop NBI authorities from leaving the Senate premises following the attempted arrest of Dela Rosa.
The Office of the Sergeant at Arms personnel involved was immediately brought to the clinic after sustaining injuries during the commotion involving NBI authorities. Meanwhile, the NBI personnel present during the incident were cited in contempt and ordered detained.