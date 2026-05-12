Bato denies ICC allegations

Senator Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday denied allegations that he ordered killings during the war on drugs campaign under former president Rodrigo Duterte, as he appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect Filipinos from being arrested by foreign courts.

Dela Rosa added that the allegations made by the International Criminal Court against him were “fabricated,” stressing that he only led the anti-drug campaign and did not execute or order unlawful killings.

However, he said he remains willing to face criminal charges and would “gladly answer” all allegations against him if they are filed before a local court.