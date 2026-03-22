Empowering our youth

As much as we can, let us work hand in hand to help the youth achieve their full potential. In line with this, we have taken an active role in strengthening sports development as chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports. As the principal sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, we continue to push for programs that sustain the operations of the Philippine Sports Commission and allied institutions.

Central to our advocacy is Republic Act 11470, which we authored to establish the National Academy of Sports (NAS). The law allows promising young athletes to pursue quality education while undergoing specialized sports training, ensuring their academic and athletic growth go hand in hand.

To further support our athletes, we also authored and principally sponsored Senate Bill 1743, which aims to increase incentives for para-athletes and provide tax exemption on athletes’ incentives. This measure has already been passed on third reading in the Senate, and we hope it will be enacted into law.

To expand access to this model, we filed Senate Bill 171, or the proposed National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Act of 2025. The measure seeks to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Furthermore, we also filed Senate Bill 413, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games as a regular nationwide sporting event.

Through these initiatives, we aim to provide our youth with avenues to channel their energy positively. Sports not only build discipline and teamwork, but they also serve as a healthy outlet for stress. As we always say: get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit.

As vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, it is equally important to safeguard the mental well-being of young people. Mental health concerns among youth continue to rise, with increasing cases of anxiety and depressive symptoms. As of January this year, the Department of Health has recorded nearly a thousand calls concerning mental health.

In this regard, we supported Republic Act 11036, or the Philippine Mental Health Act, which seeks to bring mental health services to the barangay level and include them in schools and community programs. We are also among the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-being Promotion Act, which promotes the establishment of care centers in each public school. I urge relevant government agencies to prioritize funding programs that will support and empower our youth and ensure that public funds are not wasted.

Beyond legislation, we continue to show our support on the ground. In line with the celebration of Women’s Month, we attended the All-Women Sports Awards on 20 March at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, where we honored the dedication and excellence of Filipina athletes who continue to inspire the country.

We also visited 228 fire victims in Agdao, Davao City. As we observe Fire Prevention Month this March, we take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of vigilance and preparedness to prevent such incidents.

The previous week, our team also extended assistance to our kababayans in need, providing aid to fire victims in Quezon City, Cebu City, Orani, Bataan, Bacolod City, Pasay City, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and Loboc, Bohol. TESDA scholars from Makati City and General Santos City were also assisted.

In all these efforts, our commitment remains clear: to build a future where every Filipino youth is supported, empowered and given the chance to thrive.

As Mr. Malasakit, I will cherish the trust given to me by the people and will serve and deliver what is expected of me by Filipinos. “Magseserbisyo ako sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”