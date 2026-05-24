Focus crimes under ‘Safer Cities’ initiative drop

The country’s crime rate dropped 16 percent during the first 43 days of a new anti-crime initiative, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

Data released by the PNP shows that 3,776 focus crimes were recorded nationwide from 6 April, when the “Safer Cities” campaign launched, through 18 May. That total is down from the 4,495 focus crimes recorded during the preceding 43-day period from 22 February to 5 April, representing a decrease of 719 cases.

Police officials reported declines across all eight of the country’s tracking categories, known as focus crimes: murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.