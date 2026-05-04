Focus crimes down nationwide as ‘Safer Cities’ initiative takes hold

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. disclosed that while some individual crime categories saw slight fluctuations, the overall downward trend remains consistent.

“These numbers show that our efforts are working, but we will not be complacent,” Nartatez said. “Our work continues to further reduce crime and bring services closer to the people.”

The 2026 data shows a steady monthly decline, with focus crimes dropping from 2,607 in February to 2,166 in April — a 17 percent reduction over the three-month period.

Nartatez credited the April results to the “Safer Cities Initiative,” a program launched 6 April by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The initiative focuses on enforcing local ordinances, including a 10 p.m. curfew for minors, bans on public drinking and shirtless roaming, and restrictions on late-night videoke.

In a separate report, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) announced it arrested 1,124 individuals and seized more than P1.6 billion worth of evidence during nationwide operations in April.

CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said the 943 operations conducted under “Oplan OLEA” targeted illicit trade, counterfeit products, illegal mining, and the pilferage of petroleum.

Among those arrested were 622 high-profile fugitives, including two individuals on the national most-wanted list and 105 regional most-wanted persons.

Police also recovered 155 loose firearms and 38 explosives during the month-long sweep.