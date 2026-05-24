Critics slam Quirino Avenue tree removal

Environmental advocates and experts are fiercely criticizing the removal of decades-old trees along Quirino Avenue in Manila, warning that destroying urban canopies during a climate crisis compromises public health for commercial growth.

To recall, more than 600 trees are being cut down to clear the path for a 3.97-kilometer segment of SMC Infrastructure’s Southern Access Link Expressway, a project designed to connect to the capital’s Skyway network.

The cutting comes amid periods of extreme heat, sparking immense backlash.

Government officials defended the project, stating it went through proper legal channels, including securing an Environmental Compliance Certificate and local barangay clearances.