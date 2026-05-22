Stop SMC’s mass slaughter of trees

He said the trees help by providing shade, preventing the surroundings from becoming too hot, while filtering the pollution from the air.

During heavy traffic, they reduce noise pollution, and they support biodiversity because birds and other species, including pollinating insects, live in them.

Trees even help with the traffic indirectly because when drivers see the trees, Gan said, a “visual narrowing” happens which encourages them to drive more slowly and safely.

Slower vehicle speeds reduce the spacing between cars which can actually increase road capacity.

“What’s sad is that many of these trees are over 50 years old. Replacing them with seedlings means we will not immediately feel the benefits. It could take years, perhaps decades, before those trees mature and provide the same services to the community,” according to the architect.

A member of an ecological group said SMC is predisposed to merely cutting down trees for its projects.

In November 2021, trees along the same stretch of Quirino Avenue near the interchange were found reduced to stumps — linked to the construction of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3.

“The current cutting is history repeating itself on an even larger scale, along the same corridor,” the source said.

Court must intervene

“With the rainy season approaching, what will happen if the trees are gone, especially in parts of Manila that are already prone to flooding?” he asked.

Moreover, Gan said, the plants are being inappropriately sacrificed.

“Personally, I believe expressways are no longer fit for our country in the way they are currently being implemented. There have already been many studies abroad on this. In fact, our country largely copied the urban development pattern of the United States,” he said.

He said that in the US, they realized that highways had harmful effects. That’s why many skyways and highways are being demolished.

Unfortunately, here in our country, we still have the mindset that building more expressways and highways will solve the traffic problems.

“What’s happening in other countries is that highways are being removed and converted into parks. Meanwhile, here we are doing the opposite, still building more highways and expressways at the expense of trees that have long been part of our lives,” Gan said.

Highways should not simply be inserted into dense urban communities without careful planning that minimizes harm. “Unfortunately, in this case, trees were cut simply to expand the infrastructure for vehicles and motorists,” Gan lamented.

Gan said environmental groups must file a temporary restraining order to save the remaining 400 trees slated for removal.

“We really need action now. We should have compassion for the trees, and for ourselves, because in the end the consequences will come back to us,” he said.