Caloocan, Quezon extend win streak

Caloocan and Quezon Province extended their winning runs even as Abra continued its climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Saturday at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province on Saturday.

The Batang Kankaloo subdued the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 100-91, in coast-to-coast fashion to notch their ninth straight win and grab the solo lead in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The Huskers kept in step by besting the Valenzuela City Darkhorse, 95-84, in the second game and climbing to 6-0 in the race for playoff spots.