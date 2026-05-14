Caloocan dominates Iloilo by 72

“We are gaining chemistry through our practices,” Manday said.

The hapless United Royals tumbled to 1-6 as only EJ Perez, with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Carl Sumalacay, with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, hit their stride.

The Cebu Greats sustained their climb with a 109-94 victory over the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins in the second game.

With high-flyer Mark Meneses chalking up 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Cebu cruised to its third straight win and improved its record to 5-2.

Wowie Escosio supported Meneses with 14 points and nine rebounds, and so did homegrown Kint Ariar, with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.