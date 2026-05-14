Caloocan dominates Iloilo by 72

Streaking Caloocan trounced Iloilo, 121-49, and grabbed the solo lead in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
Powered by Jeff Manday, the Batang Kankaloo stormed ahead, 72-34, after three quarters and continued the onslaught in the fourth to notch their seventh straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Caloocan towed Gensan (6-0) and Quezon Province (4-0) in the race for playoff berths.
Manday pooled 37 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals to run away with the SportsPlus Best Player award.
Jeramer Cabanag and Paul Casin posted 13 points and 2 rebounds each for the Batang Kankaloo, who drew 8 points each from Dom Escobar, Eric Camson and Jammer Jamito.
“We are gaining chemistry through our practices,” Manday said.
The hapless United Royals tumbled to 1-6 as only EJ Perez, with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Carl Sumalacay, with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, hit their stride.
The Cebu Greats sustained their climb with a 109-94 victory over the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins in the second game.
With high-flyer Mark Meneses chalking up 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Cebu cruised to its third straight win and improved its record to 5-2.
Wowie Escosio supported Meneses with 14 points and nine rebounds, and so did homegrown Kint Ariar, with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.