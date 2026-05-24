Benguet students oppose Villanueva’s Senate education committee post

The student group criticized what it described as governance driven more by political survival than public service, expressing concern that political maneuvering and self-interest among high-ranking officials are undermining the integrity expected by the youth.

The group called on the Senate to refocus on its constitutional mandate and prioritize the immediate welfare of the population.

Student leaders also urged lawmakers to handle ongoing impeachment proceedings with transparency and urgency while strictly adhering to the rule of law.

They further called on the government to address local economic grievances, particularly the plight of Benguet farmers facing unfair food importation, low farm-gate prices, and what they described as systemic neglect.

The group likewise urged the government to prioritize the country’s economic crisis and protect the educational future of the youth from political ambitions.