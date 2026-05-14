Bela Padilla Breaks Silence on Robin Padilla Casting Controversy

Actress Bela Padilla addressed the growing controversy surrounding the inclusion of her uncle, Robin Padilla , in the primetime action-drama Blood vs Duty , clarifying that she had no involvement in the decision to cast the senator in the series.

The issue erupted online after viewers criticized Robin’s appearance in the show amid the political tensions surrounding recent events at the Senate. The senator drew heavy public attention following a heated confrontation involving fellow lawmakers during discussions tied to the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte and the attempted arrest of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

As criticism intensified, some netizens questioned Bela’s connection to the production and accused the show of giving the senator a favorable platform through entertainment.

In a statement posted on X, Bela firmly denied having any influence over the casting process.

“My uncle being cast in the show was neither because of my influence nor my being part of the cast. I was cast in December. He is a recent addition to the show. This decision is purely the prerogative of the executive and supervising producers of the show,” she explained.

The actress also opened up about her distant relationship with Robin, saying their lives have taken separate directions over the years.

“I do not live close to my uncle. I haven’t seen Tito Robin until we shared the same call time last Friday. Before then, I saw him 3 years ago,” she shared.

While acknowledging the senator’s kindness toward her family, Bela emphasized that family ties do not automatically translate to shared political beliefs.

“My uncle’s political affiliation has nothing to do with my personal beliefs and convictions. We are related but we manage to agree to disagree,” she said.

The actress’ statement quickly gained attention online, with many praising her for directly addressing the issue and drawing a clear distinction between her professional work and her uncle’s political affiliations.