Bill seeks regular MARINA extension office in Guiuan

Eastern Samar Lone District Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales, author of House Bill No. 8698, said the measure aims to strengthen MARINA’s presence in the province and expand the agency’s capacity to assist seafarers, boat operators, shipping stakeholders, and coastal communities that rely heavily on the maritime sector for livelihood and mobility.

“This measure is about making government services more accessible and responsive to the realities faced by our coastal communities,” Gonzales said.

He said a stronger MARINA presence in Eastern Samar would greatly benefit seafarers, maritime workers, transport operators, and the province’s continued economic growth.

“By upgrading the Guiuan MARINA office, we can bring essential government services closer to our constituents while reducing travel costs, processing time, and inconvenience,” he said, noting that residents currently need to travel to Leyte to process maritime documents and comply with regulatory requirements.

Among the services expected to be strengthened are vessel registration and documentation, maritime safety monitoring, issuance of Seafarer Record Books and Seafarer Identity Documents, and processing of Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping credentials.

Gonzales underscored the importance of the maritime industry in Eastern Samar, where many residents depend on fishing, inter-island transport, shipping, and seafaring for employment and economic activity.

He added that stronger MARINA operations in Guiuan would also help enhance maritime safety and provide better support for local shipping operators and maritime workers.