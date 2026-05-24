Baste lambasts BBM over ‘undeclared martial law’

Political tensions intensified over the weekend as Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte accused the Marcos administration in Davao City of presiding over an “undeclared martial law.”

Speaking during the launch of the Rage Coalition para sa Mindanao, Duterte claimed the country was experiencing restrictions on dissent despite the absence of a formal declaration of martial law.

“You know, Mike Defensor is right. This is not even a silent martial law; it is martial law without declaring it formally,” Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.