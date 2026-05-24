Baste lambasts BBM over ‘undeclared martial law’

Political tensions intensified over the weekend as Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte accused the Marcos administration in Davao City of presiding over an “undeclared martial law.”
Speaking during the launch of the Rage Coalition para sa Mindanao, Duterte claimed the country was experiencing restrictions on dissent despite the absence of a formal declaration of martial law.
“You know, Mike Defensor is right. This is not even a silent martial law; it is martial law without declaring it formally,” Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Mayor Duterte alleged that critics of the administration face mounting pressure and echoed warnings made by the Vice President Sara Duterte regarding efforts to amend the Constitution.
The Vice President has previously accused the administration of using state resources to weaken political opponents and reshape the country’s political landscape.
The political environment shifted on 11 May when the Senate underwent a leadership change that installed Duterte ally Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president, just as the chamber prepares to tackle proceedings involving the Vice President.
The younger Duterte also dismissed concerns that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief and a key figure in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, could face action from international investigators.