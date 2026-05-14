VP Sara says political turmoil ‘because of BBM’

“Totoo ‘yan. Magulo ang ating bayan na hindi naman sana. Nagkakagulo lang tayo dahil kay BBM,” Duterte said when asked about concerns among Filipinos over unrest and fears of martial law.

Her remarks came amid heightened political tensions following reports of gunfire and a temporary lockdown inside the Senate complex Wednesday night, incidents that fueled speculation and alarm online.

The Vice President has become one of the administration’s sharpest critics following the collapse of the once-powerful “UniTeam” alliance that brought Marcos and Duterte to victory in the 2022 elections.

Duterte also accused the administration of weaponizing state institutions against political opponents.

“What we are seeing now is the administration using all government resources to demolish political opposition,” she said earlier in the interview.

Political observers have noted the increasingly bitter divide between the Marcos and Duterte camps ahead of the 2028 elections, with disputes intensifying over the impeachment complaint against the Vice President, investigations tied to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and debates surrounding Charter Change.

The Marcos administration has repeatedly denied accusations of political persecution and maintained that government institutions are functioning independently.

Malacañang has yet to issue a response to Duterte’s latest remarks.