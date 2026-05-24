Ayudanomics fiasco

These were designed less to lift Filipinos out of poverty than to project the image of a caring state while quietly entrenching the machinery of political patronage.

Lately, the administration created the UPLIFT program, or the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport, which only exposed the gap between political theater and genuine poverty alleviation.

Of more than 2.2 million tricycle, jeepney and delivery drivers nationwide, only around 1.25 million received the one-time P5,000 cash assistance. Barely half a million got fuel subsidies.

For farmers and fisherfolk, a sector comprising nearly 11 million individuals registered in the government’s own agricultural database, Ibon said the P1.5-billion assistance package is expected to reach only 70,000 beneficiaries — less than 1 percent of the people it should be serving.

Ayuda programs were primarily meant to consolidate political power.

The Philippines spends approximately P250 billion annually across a dizzying array of overlapping cash assistance programs such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers, Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated People and others, with no solid evidence that any of them meaningfully improved the lives of intended beneficiaries.

Instead, these programs are riddled with exclusion and inclusion errors, unverifiable entries and persistent corruption.

Ayuda requires names on lists that are compiled through local political machineries and thus creates dependency. Recipients know who gave them the cash. They know who to thank at election time.

Local officials who control the lists become gatekeepers of survival. The national administration, in turn, basks in the goodwill of appearing generous while the actual relief remains far from adequate.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta said it would be better to replace all fragmented ayuda programs with a universal full electricity subsidy for households consuming at least 200 kilowatt-hours per month, which would cover 5 million poor families, or approximately 25 million to 30 million Filipinos.

Such a scheme would cost under P100 billion, representing savings of roughly P150 billion annually over the current ayuda architecture, with no opportunity for corruption or favoritism. The subsidy flows directly through electricity billing, which is transparent, automatic and verifiable.

The Marcos administration preserves fragmented, name-based cash transfers not because they work, but because they serve the administration’s interest in cultivating political loyalty and projecting an image of generosity.

Millions of Filipinos need structural relief, but they instead get a check written in their name and cashed by politicians.