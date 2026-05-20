PBBM pursues legacy for poor, despite all

Arguments surrounding his legacy on this front encompass several initiatives:

Poverty reduction and social programs

1. Single-Digit Poverty Goal: The administration has targeted reducing the poverty incidence to single-digit levels. Official data of the Philippines Statistics Authority indicate a drop in poverty incidence among Filipinos to 15.5 percent in 2023.

2. Targeted Subsidies: The government has expanded localized aid mechanisms, including the rollout of food stamps, targeted fertilizer and rice assistance to farmers, and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

3. 4Ps Expansion: Continued support for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) remains a central pillar of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s social protection strategy.

4. Food Security and Agriculture

a) Kadiwa ng Pangulo: Expanding the Kadiwa program has been a cornerstone strategy, aiming to provide vulnerable sectors access to subsidized basic goods, including rice.

b) Agrarian Reform: The signing of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act condoned over P50 billion in agrarian reform debts, benefiting hundreds of thousands of farmers.

Criticism and challenges

Lingering Inflation: Despite overall economic growth, the rising cost of basic commodities and food inflation are severely offsetting the benefits of cash subsidies for marginalized households.

Evaluating the “genuine sincerity” of any president is subjective, as a leader’s true intentions can only be measured by the outcomes and tangible impact of their policies.

The legacy of President Marcos Jr. is currently being shaped by how the public weighs his stated commitments against the economic and social realities in the Philippines.

Arguments regarding his sincerity and the administration’s focus on the poor are viewed through two main perspectives:

1. The Arguments for Commitment and Progress

a) Single-digit Poverty Goal: The Marcos Jr. administration has set a single-digit poverty incidence target of around nine percent by the end of his term in 2028, a goal it is actively pursuing through the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, formerly NEDA.

b) Economic Data: Supporters and official communications point to easing inflation and the generation of jobs through infrastructure and tourism, claiming that poverty reduction is the central aim of their economic choices.

2. The Argument for Skepticism and Structural Inaction

a) Unmet Cost of Living Expectations: Critics argue that campaign promises — most notably to lower the price of rice — have not materialized to the degree anticipated by the poorest Filipinos, leading to a disconnect between policy pronouncements and daily survival.

b) Spending Priorities: Detractors and civil society watchdogs have criticized the administration’s handling of public funds and major infrastructure budgets. They point to unresolved issues surrounding corruption and stalled flood mitigation projections as evidence that the needs of ordinary citizens are sometimes sidelined in favor of political and bureaucratic interest.

Ultimately, whether his overarching priority is to genuinely help the poor above all else depends on which economic indicators and social realities you emphasize.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com