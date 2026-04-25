Aid must be felt by vulnerable sector

“We will continue to do this, and we will keep doing it as long as the price of oil remains high,” he declared, underscoring the administration’s commitment to economic relief.

Coordinating 25 agencies under a whole-of-government approach, Marcos ensured that returning Pinoys would have job opportunities and economic packages to rebuild their lives.

The President’s hands-on approach sent a clear message: no Filipino will be left behind amid the global fallout.

20 April

Scheme ensures mobility for all

The President inspected the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Service Contracting Program (SCP) at the Araneta Center Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, noting that the SCP not only supports public utility vehicle operators and drivers but also benefits passengers by providing fare discounts.

The President also ordered the DoTr to develop ways to maintain the operations of public utility vehicles (PUVs) while protecting commuters from fare increases.

The SCP is a government initiative in which the DoTr and LTFRB compensate PUV operators and drivers per kilometer traveled, regardless of passenger count, which is part of the broader PUV Modernization Program which aims to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of public transport, provide stable incomes for drivers, ensure consistent transport availability, and grants a 20-percent fare discount to commuters while supporting the sector amid the economic challenges.

The program covers 823 routes on major thoroughfares nationwide, including 545 feeder routes in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal that support connectivity to rail transport systems and high-priority passenger-demand corridors, as well as the EDSA Carousel, Metro Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

Tracking Zaldy Co

In a video message, Mr. Marcos vowed to bring home fugitive former Representative Zaldy Co, one of the central figures in the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

On 16 April, Co was stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic. He was denied entry and turned over to Czech authorities.

Marcos said he ordered the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with their international counterparts to ensure that the repatriation process is carried out properly.

21 April

UPLIFT vows better lives

Mr. Marcos led the 4th Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) Committee meeting at Malacañang, aimed at strengthening programs in support of Filipinos amid global challenges.

It was reported at the meeting that more than 24,000 overseas Filipino workers have received government assistance, and over 4,000 OFWs and 1,300 dependents have been repatriated.

On the energy supply, 471,000 barrels of oil have been delivered to the country, while one million barrels of the two million ordered have been confirmed.

For the vulnerable sectors, more than 977, 000 PUV drivers have benefited from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Meanwhile, over 373, 000 have received fuel subsidies.

Aid focused on drivers

Some 425 drivers from the National Capital Region have joined the TUPAD Tuloy Pasada pilot program, a joint initiative of the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Transportation aimed at augmenting the income of PUV drivers facing high fuel costs.

To ensure a stable power supply, the government is also fast-tracking the development of 22 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,471 megawatts.

Efforts to stabilize food prices are also ongoing, with the price hold on necessities and prime commodities extended until 10 May.

The Bente Bigas Meron Na was rolled out at 661 sites, benefiting more than 402,000 Filipinos nationwide. A total of 14.9-million kilos were sold at a lower price to vulnerable sectors.

22 April

Pause for faith

The President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined thousands of the Catholic faithful in Pangasinan to mark the centennial canonical coronation of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag at the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag, one of the country’s most venerated pilgrimage sites.

The First Couple took part in the two-hour mass attended by a sea of devotees that spilled beyond the church grounds.

As part of the rites, the President and the First Lady formally presented ceremonial crowns to Apostolic Nuncio Charles John Brown, representing the Holy See.

The town of Manaoag, whose name is derived from a local term meaning “to call,” traces its origin to accounts of Marian apparitions. For generations, the image, affectionately called “Ina” by devotees, has drawn pilgrims seeking solace, healing and divine intercession.

New peace czar

Back in Malacañang, the President administered the oath of office to Mel Senen Sarmiento as the new chief of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Sarmiento succeeds Carlito Galvez Jr., who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

23 April

Housing push moves on

President Marcos inspected the Palayan City Township Project in Barangay Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, underscoring the progress of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

The President toured the residential buildings, community facilities, and amenities such as the central park and clubhouse, and met with the first homeowners, highlighting the township’s growing sense of community.

More than three years after its groundbreaking in December 2022, the project has made steady progress, with several buildings completed and others nearing completion.

Families have begun moving into condominium-type units, marking the transition from construction to a livable community.

24 April

‘Ayuda’ for Batangas barangays

The President led the distribution of P200,000 in financial assistance to each of 1,078 barangays of Batangas province, as part of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF).

The distribution launched the “Sa Batangas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” program at the Batangas Province Events Center in Barangay Bolbok on Friday.

Half of the P200,000 fund, or P100,000, is earmarked for capital outlay projects, including the purchase of essential equipment — such as patrol vehicles, computer sets, printers, tents, and other tools — as well as projects that will improve security and services, such as streetlights and CCTV installations.

The remaining P100,000 will be allocated for five “Presidential Scholars” in each barangay, where each student will receive P20,000 in educational assistance.

Rice saves lives

The President, who also led a rice distribution, said that under the rice subsidy program, each beneficiary will receive 10 kilos of rice regularly, six times a year.

The program aims to ease the financial burden on Batangueño families amid ongoing price increases in basic commodities and the global market’s fluctuations.