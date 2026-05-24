Anime therapy being tried to treat depression

TOKYO (AFP) — As a teenager struggling to fit into life in rural Sicily, psychiatrist Francesco Panto found refuge in anime, where he discovered characters that resembled the kind of man he wanted to be.

Now living in Japan, Panto thinks anime can benefit others and is trialling whether it could be used as a method of therapy, particularly for people who would otherwise struggle to ask for help.

"The use of manga and anime supported me so much... they were very important emotional support kind of tools," Panto told Agence France-Presse.