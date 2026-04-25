2 ‘pushers’ fall, 300 grams meth seized

Two individuals were arrested, including a listed high-value drug personality and a newly identified associate.

Operatives of the District Drug Enforcement Unit of the Southern Police District, together with the District Intelligence Division, Sub-Station 3 of the Pasay City Police Station, and SDEU Pasay, conducted the buy-bust operation, which led to the suspects’ arrest during a controlled transaction.

Recovered from the suspects were multiple sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other items allegedly linked to illegal drug activity.

The seized illegal drugs were properly marked and inventoried at the scene in accordance with standard procedures.

Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as the suspects remain under police custody pending inquest proceedings.

Investigators are also pursuing leads to determine whether the arrested individuals are connected to a broader drug distribution network operating in the area.